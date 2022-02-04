New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry will organize a two-day workshop "chintan shivir - Heal by India" this weekend.

The theme of the chintan shivir is "Heal by India - Supply of healthcare workers to the World."

Also Read | Today, We Mark a Hundred Years of the Chauri Chaura Incident. Sharing My Speech from Last … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS, Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and senior health ministry officials will be present in the workshop to be held at National Institute for Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi on February 5-6.

Top health experts like Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and others will also participate in "chintan shivir - Heal by India", sources told ANI.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

During the workshop, there will be presentations and discussions by the National Medical Commission, the Dental Council of India, and other medical councils and bodies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)