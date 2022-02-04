Jalore, February 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday. The accused is relative of the rape survivor. He was arrested by the police. The incident took place at Leta village of the district. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital. At the time of the incident, the minor girl’s mother was away for grocery shopping while her father was sitting in the porch area. The accused reportedly went inside one of the rooms of the house and sexually assaulted the girl.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the father of the girl rushed to the room after hearing her screams. Upon reaching the room, the girl’s father found that the girl was crying and was bleeding profusely. The girl was then taken to a hospital, where the doctors told her parents that she had been raped. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl on Pretext of Making Her YouTube Star in Jodhpur.

The girl’s parents approached the police and lodged a police complaint against the accused. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the accused within two hours. He was reportedly arrested from an agricultural field behind the girl’s home. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur due to excessive bleeding. Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped By Two Men In Nagaur; 1 Accused Arrested.

“Seeing her condition, we decided not to waste time and referred her to a hospital in Jodhpur where all the preparations had been done in advance. As soon as she reached there, she was given the much-needed medical aid,” reported the media house quoting Jalore Superintendent of police Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

