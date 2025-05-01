New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) In an expression of solidarity and compassion, the Padma Awardees Doctors Forum, comprising some of India's most distinguished medical professionals, has condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the forum, comprising 82 signatories, expressed deep anguish and outrage over the brutal attack.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

"An act of terror that so brutally extinguishes lives is not only a national tragedy but also a profound moral affront," the letter stated.

The doctors emphasised their unwavering commitment to peace, resilience, and the sanctity of human life, condemning the attack as "a heinous assault on peace, humanity, and the values we collectively uphold."

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

Beyond the condemnation, the forum has offered tangible assistance to the victims and their families, pledging comprehensive medical support.

"In our personal and professional capacities, we stand ready to offer medical assistance -- including free consultancy and rehabilitation support' -- to those injured in the attack," the statement added.

Additionally, they have extended this support to grieving families, providing medical guidance or counselling to help them navigate through their challenging times.

The Padma Awardees Doctor Forum, comprising India's highest civilian awardees for medical contributions, reaffirmed its solidarity with the government's efforts in ensuring security and justice.

"Our hearts go out to the bereaved families and to all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We remain united in grief ?and in our enduring commitment to peace, resilience, and the defence of human dignity," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)