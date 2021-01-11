Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing on charges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularities in land allotment to some private companies.

The Court had earlier issued summons, asking all of them to appear before it on January 11 after the case was transferred from a Metropolitan Sessions Judge court to the ED special court.

Most of those summoned, including representatives of some pharmaceutical companies, appeared before the court.

Jagan Mohan Reddy did not and his counsel filed a petition to dispense with his attendance, which was granted.

The ED registered cases against Jagan and the others associates on the basis of a FIR filed by the CBI over alleged quid pro quo investments in his companies.

The CBI had filed 11 charge sheets against the YSR Congress president and others and he has been named as the prime accused in the alleged deals.

The cases relate to investments made by several companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours (including land allotments) allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009.

