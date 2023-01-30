New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Two IAF aircraft worked in tandem to transport a harvested heart from Indore to Pune for an army personnel, officials said on Monday.

"In an operation that went on through the night, aircraft of @CAC_CPRO & @SWAC_IAF were employed to retrieve & transport a live heart for a serving @adgpi patient, from Indore to Pune. In doing so, the aircrew & Medical team involved have truly displayed the spirit of jointness," the IAF tweeted on Monday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Falls Into Well While Talking on Mobile Phone in Siwan District, Dies.

A senior official said the patient is an Army jawan, and that two aircraft were involved in the transport work, one each from the Central Air Command and the South Western Air Command. PTI KND

Also Read | Air Marshal AP Singh Appointed As New Vice Chief of Indian Air Force.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)