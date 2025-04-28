Shimla, April 28 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed in lower hill areas of Himachal Pradesh as mercury continued to rise on Monday.

Una experienced the hottest day of the season with the temperature surging to 41.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal.

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning for heatwave in Una, Kullu and Mandi districts on April 29 and 30 and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in all the 12 districts on May 1 and 2.

The Met office said dry weather will persist in the state for the next three days.

It has predicted light rainfall at a few places from May 1-4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 2.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-4 degrees and 2-3 degrees respectively over next three to four days, it predicted.

The maximum day temperatures on Monday stayed 2-7 degrees above normal and breached the 35 degrees level at more than half a dozen places in the lower hills.

The minimum temperatures also remained close to normal at most places.

Paonta Sahib was the hottest during the night with a low of 28 degrees Celsius, followed by Dehra Gopipur (21 degrees) and Nahan and Palampur (18 degrees each).

