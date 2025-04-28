Kolkata, April 28: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the date and time for the West Bengal HS Result 2025, also known as the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2025 (Class 12), today, April 28. According to the official notification, the council will announce the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, at 12:30 PM. Once declared, students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2025 or WBCHSE Uchcha Madhyamik exam can check their results and scorecards on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to use their roll numbers and date of birth to check and download their West Bengal HS Result 2025. Notably, the WB Class 12 results will be announced by the council during a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Kolkata's Salt Lake area. "The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites, mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day," the notification stated. The WBCHSE Class 12 mark sheet will contain the marks scored by students in various subjects.

How To Download WBCHSE 12th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Go to the "Results" section on the homepage

A new window will open

Enter using your Class 12 login details

Your West Bengal HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

It is worth noting that the scorecard will be provisional, and students will need to obtain their original mark sheets from their respective schools. The WBCHSE also said that students can collect their mark sheets and passing certificates on May 8. Last year, the West Bengal HS 12th Result was announced on May 8 at wbresults.nic.in.

For more details, students can check the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

