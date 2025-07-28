Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Patna on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in the low-lying areas as the city received heavy rainfall. Waterlogging was also witnessed at the Patna Railway station.

IMD in its latest update issued on Monday stated that in the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Nawada district, heavy rainfall in Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Munger and light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many places in the rest of the state.

The weather department has also predicted 'Very Heavy' rainfall at a few places in Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Rohtas, Buxar and Kaimur districts of the state for July 28-29.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, rising water of the Baitarani river, due to incessant rainfall, triggered severe flooding in Jajpur district, affecting nearly 600 people and 150 households of four villages, an official said.

The district administration has evacuated people from the inundated villages of Dashrathpur and Jajpur blocks and conducted the rescue and relief operations.

Additional District Magistrate Sibanand Swain assured that the situation is under control as the water level is gradually receding. No loss of lives has been reported.

"The water level has risen, but now the situation is under control. Four villages have been affected, nearly 600 people covering 150 households. We have evacuated them and provided them with food," ADM Sibanand Swain told ANI.

"The water level is receding. No casualties have been reported," he added.

The Jajpur district administration had issued a flood warning on Saturday after the Baitarani river had crossed the danger mark at Akhuapada. (ANI)

