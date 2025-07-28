Sultanpur, July 28: A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his daughter's minor lover to death and injuring his friend at a village here, a police officer said on Monday. The incident took place at Palia Golpur village in Sultanpur district at around 11 pm on Sunday. According to Kadipur Station House Officer Shyam Sundar, the arrested accused has been identified as Ghanshyam.

The SHO said that the deceased, identified as Sanjay Nishad (16) from Beramruf village, and Ghanshyam's daughter had been in a long-term relationship, which the accused strongly opposed.

Sanjay, along with his friend Kunal (22), had gone to meet the girl on Sunday night. Ghanshyam allegedly caught Sanjay in an indecent act with his daughter, which triggered him to attack the youths with a knife. Sanjay died, while Kunal sustained injuries in the attack, SHO Sundar said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father Sunil. Ghanshyam has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.