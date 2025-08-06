Malappuram (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Malappuram in Kerala on Tuesday with a forecast of heavy rainfall for the next five days over the Ghat areas of Kerala.

Visuals showed cars half-submerged due to waterlogging.

Hakim, a local, stated that villagers had been facing difficulties due to the heavy rain and expressed hope that the government would send help to the affected areas.

"We are in Kerala's Malappuram right now. There has been a very heavy rainfall. We are facing a lot of difficulty. Houses, lands and villages are affected. We hope the government takes action on this issue. About 3-4 days ago, a very heavy rainfall occurred, and the entire area was flooded. We are scared... We want the government to do something..." Hakim told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days over the Ghat areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to pour in Himachal Pradesh for the fifth consecutive day taking a toll on daily life across several districts.

Dense fog, intermittent landslides, and waterlogging have crippled mobility, with traffic coming to a near halt in many areas.

The state capital, Shimla, also witnessed widespread disruption, with visibility levels dropping sharply due to persistent fog and rain.

Local residents have been struggling to maintain their day-to-day routines as rains intensify across Himachal Pradesh.

"Continuous rain has hit normal life. It's becoming difficult for children to go to school and for us to carry out daily work," said Kapil, a resident of Shimla. "There's also fear of landslides due to the ongoing rain, and that's keeping people from stepping out unless absolutely necessary," he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts, including Shimla, Solan, Mandi, and Bilaspur. Additionally, Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

Essential services, including road connectivity, electricity, and water supply, have been severely impacted in multiple parts of the state due to the continuous downpour. Commuters, especially students and office-goers, are facing difficulties as transport remains irregular and roads remain prone to sudden blockages due to landslides. (ANI)

