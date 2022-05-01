New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 5, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

IMD predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around May 4 and it is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6, the IMD said.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 6. It's likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD wrote in a tweet.

The Meteorological Department further said that Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to experience heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 5 May. Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on 05 and 06 May. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

