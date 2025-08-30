New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Indian National Satellite-3D Repeat (INSAT 3DR) Infra-red imagery shows intense to very intense convection over West Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The intense convection can also be seen over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

IMD shared the satellite visuals and wrote on X, "INSAT 3DR Satellite Infra-red imagery shows intense to very intense convection over West Jammu & Kashmir, extreme south-east Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, south-west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, East Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, North Coastal Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh."

The intense convection shows a movement of heat and moisture upward, which in some cases indicates the possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

"Moderate to intense convection over East Jammu and Kashmir, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, North Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, North Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Island area," IMD wrote on X.

As Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh grapple with disasters amid heavy rains, according to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next seven days; in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during from, August 30 to September 2; in West Rajasthan on August 31 and September 1; East Uttar Pradesh on September 1 and 2 with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh during August 30-31; Uttarakhand during August 30-September 2; Punjab on August 30; West Uttar Pradesh on September 1.

Moderate to high flash flood risk likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmour districts and Uttarakhand's Almora, Bageswar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri Garwal, Nainital, Tehri Garwal, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts till 11:20 AM on Saturday, IMD said. (ANI)

