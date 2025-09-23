Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Continuous heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra has led to a flood-like situation, prompting the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts.

The operations are being carried out under the supervision of Unit Commandant Santosh Bahadur Singh.

According to officials, NDRF personnel have been engaged in round-the-clock rescue and relief operations since Monday night.

In Beed district, the team conducted a rescue operation throughout the night to evacuate people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Sadas Chinchole area of Majalgaon tehsil. To date, a total of 39 people have been safely evacuated from various affected areas within the district.

In Dharashiv district, residents of Kapilapuri village were stranded inside their homes due to severe flooding. Despite challenging conditions, the NDRF team worked overnight and successfully rescued 182 citizens.

In Solapur district, where the situation also became critical, 82 people were rescued, and domestic animals were relocated to safer areas.

In Ahilya Nagar district's Karjat tehsil, NDRF personnel evacuated 17 people after launching operations in the evening.

Timely deployment and swift action of NDRF teams have been widely appreciated by the local administration and affected residents, who credited their efforts for preventing major loss of life.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured all possible relief to those affected in Marathwada, emphasising that farmers have suffered significant losses.

"Regarding the flood situation in Marathwada, I am in contact with all district officials and the NDRF rescue team. Farmers have suffered significant losses. Currently, helping farmers is the responsibility of our government. Our Chief Minister and all ministers are going to assess the situation personally. People should receive immediate assistance. Whenever farmers have faced crises, the government has always stood by them. Efforts will be made to compensate for the losses before Diwali," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced a Rs 1339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources. (ANI)

