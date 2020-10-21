Bengaluru, October 21: The torrential rains lashed some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging and uprooting of trees. Many layouts in the low-lying areas had knee-deep water. Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote Using EVM and VVPAT? Watch ECI’s Tutorial Video.

The worst affected areas were Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Vishveshwarapuram, Lakkasandra, Gottigere, Nagarabavi and Kengeri. Vehicles in the basement of some apartments in the low-lying areas were submerged.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, visited Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, about 70 mm rainfall was recorded in most parts of the city. Channenahalli received the highest at 126.5 mm.

