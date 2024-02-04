New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A total of 6 IndiGo flights from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Leh have been cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in the regions.

According to the IndiGo spokesperson, 4 IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh have been cancelled.

"Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh," the airline's spokesperson said.

He further said that the passengers have been provided with options to avail a full refund, travel to an alternate sector or reschedule the flight.

Srinagar, a renowned tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, turns into a winter wonderland with heavy snowfall on Sunday. After a prolonged dry spell, the snow has brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the people who rely on it for various reasons.

A fresh snowfall in Srinagar has brought much-needed relief among the residents.Also, according to the India Metrological Department, shallow fog is observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi and Assam," IMD in a post on X.Further, the visibility recorded on Sunday was less than equal to 500 in Banihal, IMD in a post on X shared.

