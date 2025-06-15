India News | Helicopter Crashes in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) A helicopter, with seven people on board, crashed early Sunday while returning from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, sources said.

Jun 15, 2025 08:52 AM IST
India News | Helicopter Crashes in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag (U'Khand), Jun 15 (PTI) A helicopter, with seven people on board, crashed early Sunday while returning from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, sources said.

There is no official confirmation yet about the number of casualties in the crash.

The chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire, the sources said. There were seven people on board the helicopter, including the pilot.

The chopper took off at 5.15 am for Guptkashi.

Further details are awaited.

