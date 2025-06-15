India News | Helicopter Crashes in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag (U'Khand), Jun 15 (PTI) A helicopter, with seven people on board, crashed early Sunday while returning from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, sources said.

There is no official confirmation yet about the number of casualties in the crash.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on Cyprus, Canada and Croatia Tour, Says 'Opportunity to Galvanise Global Understanding on Tackling Terrorism'.

The chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire, the sources said. There were seven people on board the helicopter, including the pilot.

The chopper took off at 5.15 am for Guptkashi.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: 5 Killed As Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crashes in Gauikund, Officials Say 'Poor Visibility and Bad Weather Resulted in Tragic Incident'.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)