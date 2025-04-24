Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) Helipads located in ITBP-controlled zones could be utilised to promote tourism in remote areas and all formalities in this regard would be completed in consultation with the force, which would also help enhance connectivity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Sukhu, who held a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Frontier Commander of the Northern Frontier Headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Dehradun here, said that the state government would establish improved coordination with ITBP's regional response centre to strengthen disaster management.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the state government is taking several steps to strengthen the rural economy, and if the ITBP procures food products directly from local residents, it would create employment opportunities and benefit farmers and horticulturists.

He urged ITBP officials to prioritise the involvement of local residents in construction projects after completing all requisite formalities and also directed the state officials to expedite all procedures for establishing communication towers in border areas.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the role of ITBP in the border districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and issues concerning security along the India-China border.

Apart from this, various topics were deliberated upon, including a road map for promoting border tourism in the frontier regions of the state, procurement of local produce for ITBP supplies, and provision of medical services to local communities through ITBP healthcare facilities.

Commander Sanjay Gunjyal briefed the chief minister about steps taken under the Vibrant Village Programme for the construction of three proposed roads in the Sangla Valley and Kaurik area. He also shared details of 15 additional roads proposed in remote and forward border regions of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri virtually attended the meeting and shared his views and suggestions.

