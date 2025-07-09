Mathura, Jul 9 (PTI) Mathura BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Wednesday emphasised the importance of reviving the lost green cover of Brijbhoomi through tree plantation as part of the state-wide campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Speaking at a plantation event at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya here, Hema Malini said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', is a beautiful initiative to revive the ancient green landscape of Mathura and Vrindavan and reconnect people with their roots."

Referring to the city's lost environmental richness, she said, "It was a rich heritage bestowed upon us, but we didn't care and lost it. Now, it is our responsibility to plant trees and protect them. Every sapling we plant is a step towards preserving Brijbhoomi."

As part of the campaign, nearly 38 lakh saplings were to be planted in Mathura on Wednesday to restore the region's ecological balance.

Other officials and leaders, including Sugarcane Development Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, SSP Shlok Kumar and BJP leader Ravikant Garg, also participated in the drive and highlighted the importance of public involvement in environmental conservation.

The total number of plantations done in Mathura on Wednesday were yet to be released by authorities.

