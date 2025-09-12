Wayanad (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she was in Wayanad to understand the issues of the people here more deeply. The Congress MP is on a 10-day visit to her constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala.

She visited the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in Kalpetta, Wayanad, on Friday.

Speaking to reporters Priyanka Gandhi said, "I am here for 10 days and just want to understand the issues here more deeply. I am also understanding how I can support and help to resolve the issues. This is the mission for these 10 days."

She visited the Poozhithode-Padinjarathara road, and demanded the completion of the project. The Congress MP also interacted with locals regarding the issue of the project being stalled.

She told reporters, "I wanted to see for myself what the issues and the objections are. I have understood the issue, and a survey was also done."

When asked about the environmental clearance, she said, "This is for them to decide. There is an urgent need, and people are genuinely suffering. At the same time, we have an ecological and environmental issue as well...A balance has to be found."

She added that the project is necessary as people in the area are unable to access medical facilities.

"It is important for the people to be able to access medical facilities, other facilities which are not being able to access (currently). Our efforts will be to help and support them. We are working together and a solution will be found," she said.

Ahead of her visit, she had expressed condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Agriculture Minister P.P. Thankachan.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Agriculture Minister Shri P.P. Thankachan, a dedicated leader who served the people of Kerala with commitment and passion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," she wrote on X. (ANI)

