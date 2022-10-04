Amritsar, Oct 4 (PTI) Border Security Force have seized 435 grams of heroin concealed in a Pakistani truck transporting dry fruits from Afghanistan at Zero line or Trade gate of Integrated Check-Post at Attari here.

The contraband was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.

BSF troops on Monday recovered the contraband during checking/frisking of the truck loaded with dry fruits from Afghanistan.

The contraband was attached to an iron plate wrapped in black adhesive tape with a magnet to the back mud-guard, the BSF said.

The gross weight of the heroin with packing material and magnet was 1.195 kg, while the net weight of heroin is 435 grams, it said.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and legal formalities have been initiated with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

