Churachandpur (Manipur), May 5 (PTI) Security forces seized around 1.3 kg of heroin in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police intercepted a vehicle and seized the heroin concealed in 108 soap cases, they said.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Karnataka Police Summons Singer To Probe Linking of Kannada Song Demand to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

One person, identified as 29-year-old Letminthang, a resident of Chehjang village in Chandel district, was apprehended.

The contraband was being transported from Myanmar to Assam's Silchar via Churachandpur, they added.

Also Read | ‘India's Got Latent’ Row: SC Seeks Samay Raina, Other Social Media Influencers' Presence in Court for 'Ridiculing' Disabled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)