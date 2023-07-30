Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a spectacle of nature's magnificence, a two-day waterfall festival commenced at the enchanting border village of Nambla in Tehsil Uri.

The event, which began on Saturday, was organized by dedicated volunteers from the village, with invaluable support from the local administration and the Indian Army.

Amidst the lush green forests and grassy landscapes, thousands of visitors from across the state flocked to Nambla village to witness the breathtaking natural waterfall and immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the surroundings.

The festivities were not confined to the visual delight of the waterfall; a melodious musical program added to the joyous ambience. Local singers took to the stage and mesmerized the audience with their soulful performances, leaving everyone enthralled.

The villagers showered immense praise on the diligent volunteers who orchestrated this grand event, hailing them for putting together such a remarkable celebration. Their efforts bore fruit in bringing this hidden gem into the spotlight, conveying a message to the government to include this picturesque spot on the tourist map.

Amjed Kakroo and Javid Ahmad Mir, two of the prominent volunteers behind the festival, expressed their excitement at organizing the first-ever program at this exquisite locale. In their statement, they extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and the local administration for their unwavering support, which made the event possible and ensured its success.

The two-day extravaganza not only offered a delightful retreat for the visitors but also showcased the spirit of unity and cooperation among the residents, volunteers, and authorities. Nambla village's waterfall festival has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who attended, leaving them yearning for more such events in the future. (ANI)

