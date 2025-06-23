Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Monday issued an advisory warning of high tides in the Arabian Sea over the next five days, with waves expected to rise more than 4.5 metres.

The civic body has urged citizens to strictly follow safety instructions and avoid venturing near the seashore during high tides.

The highest tide of the season is expected on June 26, with waves reaching up to 4.75 metres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated in a release.

It said the disaster management department has already published the dates and timing of the high tides during the four months of monsoon.

According to BMC, 19 high tides are expected during the monsoon season between June and September.

