New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 05:10 pm:

NATION

DEL44 UP-2NDLD PM

PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their "wrong" policies and intentions.

DEL45 FARMERS-LD MEETING

Ministers extend Guruparab wishes to farmer leaders; Unions raise NIA summons issue at 10th round of talks

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at their 10th round of talks with protesting unions but farmer leaders stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and also raised the issue of NIA notices being served to farmers.

DEL36 FARMERS-LD TRACTOR RALLY POLICE MEET

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route

New Delhi: Farmer unions opposing the Centre's new agri laws on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road, sources said.

DEL48 VACCINES-MEA-INDIA-SUPPLY

Coronavirus vaccines sent by India reach Bhutan and Maldives

New Delhi: Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday became the first two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines sent by India in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

DEL49 CONG-LD ANTONY

Leaking official secret of military ops is treason: AK Antony

New Delhi: Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished and the prime minister must come clean, Congress leader A K Antony said Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.

DEL6 PM-ALL PARTY MEETING

Budget session of Parliament: PM to chair all-party meeting on Jan 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on January 30 during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

LEGAL

LGD14 SC-FARMERS-TRACTOR RALLY

Issue of proposed tractor rally in executive domain, says SC; Centre withdraws plea

New Delhi: The issue of the proposed tractor rally on the Republic day by farmers protesting against the new farms laws is in “executive domain”, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday after which the Centre withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against such a march on January 26

LGD13 SC-2NDLD FARMERS

SC irked over aspersions cast on members of court-appointed committee on farm laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the aspersions cast by some farmers' unions on members of the court-appointed committee to resolve the impasse over new farm laws, saying no adjudicating authority has been given to the experts who would hear grievances and give report only.

SPORTS

SPF14 SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS

At 13th spot, Pant is now world's best-ranked keeper in Tests

Dubai: India's Rishabh Pant became the top-ranked wicket-keeper batsman in the world after his sensational series-winning 89-run knock in the Brisbane match pushed him to a career-best 13th spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, issued on Wednesday.

SPF6 SPO-VIRUS-BAD-PRANEETH

Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19, roommate Srikanth forced to pull out

Bangkok: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth, one of the frontrunners to represent country at the Tokyo Olympics, has pulled out of the ongoing Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 here.

FOREIGN

FGN32 US-BIDEN-INAUGURATION

Biden to take oath as 46th US President, Harris as 49th Vice President amidst unprecedented security

Washington: Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, amidst heightened security concerns after a mob of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago.

FGN28 BIDEN-EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Biden to sign 15 executive orders on day one as president

Washington: Hours after being sworn in as the 46th US president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders -- including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban -- undoing some of the major policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)