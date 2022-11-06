Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5:20 pm.

Also Read | Delhi: Wanted Criminal Turned Online Shoe Seller, Arrested.

BOM19 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-PM-RALLY Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state in Assembly polls: PM Modi

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Wish To Break Own Vidhan Sabha Polls Record in State.

Nana Pondha (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the next month's Assembly elections.

BOM18 MH-BYPOLL-LD RESULT Maha: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav's Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll; NOTA at 2nd place

Mumbai: Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), on Sunday won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 66,000 votes, followed by 12,806 votes polled in favour of the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, an official said.

BOM17 MH-BYPOLL-UDDHAV Victory of Rutuja Latke in Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll shows people are with us: Uddhav

Mumbai: The victory of Rutuja Latke in the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll shows people are supporting Shiv Sena, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

BOM21 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KEJRIWAL-BRIDGE Efforts being made to save people responsible for Morbi bridge collapse: Kejriwal in Gujarat

Wankaner: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged efforts are being made to save the people responsible for the repair work of the Morbi suspension bridge which collapsed on October 30 killing more than 130 people.

BOM8 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-HOT SEATS-MORBI After bridge tragedy, poll equations may change in BJP stronghold of Morbi Assembly seat in Gujarat: Analysts By Prashant Thakor

Morbi: Though the Patidar-dominated Morbi Assembly seat in Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the poll equations this time may change due to many factors, including the recent bridge tragedy which claimed 135 lives, political observers say. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)