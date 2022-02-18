Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 18 (ANI): Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday said that the controversy pertaining to hijab does not have any impact in the state but affirmed that if any kind of demands is raised relating to the issue, the state government will act in consultation with the stakeholders.

"There is no impact of the issue over here in Tripura. So, no question of any steps arises. There is no need to take any problem that is affecting the people outside Tripura into consideration in the first place. The states where these issues are being raised should address them in their own capacity. But, if demands are raised here in the state, we shall surely try to consult with the stakeholders before taking any concrete steps to resolve it," said Nath.

According to the Education Minister, the sole priority of the state government is to promote quality education in each and every sector.

"Since there are no such demands from any section, the school education department is not pondering over the issue, we are moving ahead with our sole objective of ensuring quality learning to each and every child in the government schools," said Nath on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting he chaired for International Mother Language Day--February 21, 2022.

On International Mother Language Day, Nath said the day would be observed with full honour and respect. Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Tripura, Tripura government's education, tribal welfare and cultural affairs department are jointly organizing the programmes where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also expected to remain present. (ANI)

