Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Friday claimed that the enhancement of GST on handlooms and textiles from five to 12 per cent would be a death knell for the industry.

Rama Rao, State Minister for Industries, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter to save weavers.

"Hon'ble @narendramodi Ji, on the national handloom day you had talked of strengthening #Vocal4Handmade. Contrary to the idea, your govt has enhanced GST on Handlooms & Textiles from 5 to 12 % which will be a death knell for the industry. Request you to intervene & save weavers," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

