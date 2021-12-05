Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Himachal Pradesh government for achieving the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of eligible population with COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the state had set an example despite many difficulties it had to encounter as a hilly state.

Mandaviya was addressing the audience at AIIMS Bilaspur during the felicitation of COVID-19 warriors for their contribution to the vaccination campaign.

"Himachal Pradesh is a small state, but it does wonderful things. It has successfully given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its eligible population. This was a collective effort. Despite so many difficulties it encountered as a hilly state, it has set an example. There is a lot of snow. It takes a lot of time in movement from one place to another due to the fact that it is a hilly state. But still the governments and public worked really hard to achieve this target," said Mandaviya.

Highlighting India's success in developing and administering two indigenous vaccines, Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified and trusted the powers of the Indian scientists and cooperated with them at every step.

"Go anywhere in this world, NASA for example, there every three out of 10 scientists are Indians. In big research facilities, three out of 10 researchers are Indians. In big companies, seven out of 10 CEOs are Indians. This shows our power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified this power and cooperated with the scientists and manufacturers. He met them and heard their problems of the need for funds, raw materials and reforms to improve the process of research and production. When health workers abroad would not turn up for their duties, our Prime Minister encouraged the health workers by making everyone clap for them. Today, we can make 31-32 crore vaccines in a month. As a result of all this effort, we have succeeded in administering more than 127 crore vaccine doses across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Small State, Himachal leading from the front in the fight against COVID-19. The state did not let the difficulties of terrain hamper its Covid treatment strategy and vaccination drive #HimachalFullyVaccinated," said a tweet from MyGov Himachal. (ANI)

