Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Following a call by the Sayunkt Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sabha, apple growers took out a nearly 70-kilometre-long car rally on Republic Day alleging that the policies of the Central government are "anti-farmer".

The head of Himachal Pradesh, Seb Utpadak Sangh, said, "Over 120 vehicles took part in the rally, taken from Narkanda in Shimla District to the State Secretariat."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Annual NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on January 27.

Sohan Singh Thakur, President of Apple Producers, said, "An agreement was signed between the farmers and the central government. Nothing has been done so far. We are demanding an import duty of 100 percent against United States apples."

He alleged that the government has "reduced" subsidies on fertiliser and pesticides. "Dry weather is also taking a toll on our business. The farmers will not allow any anti-farming policies in the state."

Also Read | NCDRC Slaps Fine on Maruti Suzuki for Promoting Misleading Mileage Claims, Company to Compensate Rs 1 Lakh to Customer After 20 Years of Car Purchase.

Rakesh Singh, an ex-MLA and farmer, said they are trying to unite the farmers across the country.

"We are trying to unite the apple farmers across India in all apple-producing states. We want the implementation of the Swaminathan report and universal carton for apple produce."

"We want the government to implement the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)