Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly saw heated scenes on the eighth day of the monsoon session as Opposition members accused the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of large-scale irregularities in allotting 70 shops in Shimla and Kinnaur.

The BJP demanded a judicial probe and walked out of the House, dissatisfied with the government's reply.

Also Read | Punjab Floods: Building Surrounded by Raging Floodwaters Collapses After Indian Army Aviation Rescues Stranded Civilians and CRPF Personnel, Video Surfaces.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged, "APMC's shop allotment process is riddled with corruption. When we raised the matter in the House, instead of ordering an inquiry, the minister started justifying the allotments. Shops at low rents have been given to favourites, ignoring others," he said.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma charged, "In Parala vegetable market, shops have been given for Rs 5,000 rent, whereas 10 years ago these shops were rented out for Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000. The government is running away from an inquiry. If a judicial investigation is held, the truth will come to light. This matter concerns farmers directly. Apart from shop allotments, there is massive corruption in the Parala CA store and food processing plant. When BJP comes to power, we will investigate the matter."

Also Read | Nanded Shocker: Woman, Her Paramour Thrashed and Thrown Into Well by Her Family Members in Maharashtra After Being Caught Red-Handed by In-Laws; 3 Detained.

Echoing the allegations, BJP MLA Balbir Singh Verma said, "The APMC has indulged in nepotism in shop allotments. There is clear evidence of wrongdoing, but the government is trying to shield those responsible."Agriculture Minister countered the charges, asserting that "APMC allotted all 70 shops strictly as per rules, and the Opposition is making baseless allegations."

Unmoved by the minister's defence, the Opposition staged a walkout, insisting that only a judicial probe could uncover the "truth" in what they termed as a scam affecting farmers' interests.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi as heavy rainfall continues to affect Himachal Pradesh.

While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads.

Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides. Restoration work is underway, and authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi.

Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)