Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) The Himachal BJP on Saturday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of encouraging his associates to eat "Jungli Murga" (Grey Junglefowl), which is an endangered species, during a dinner in a remote area in Shimla and demanded that he apologise for his behaviour.

However, Sukhu responded that local villagers had cooked "desi murga" and he offering it to others as he doesn't eat non-vegetarian food due to health reasons. He stressed that eating non-vegetarian food is a way of life in villages and slammed the opposition leaders of making an issue out of it.

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Major Mishap Averted As Goods Train Splits Into 2 Parts After Coupling Breaks Near Kharia-Pipra Halt, Services Resume.

The BJP's statement came after a video came up online in which Sukhu is heard saying, "Inko do Jungli Murga, hume thodi khana hai (Give them Jungli Murga, I don't want to eat)." Sukhu then asks his companions if they wish to eat the dish.

The video was shot at the remote Tikkar area of Shimla district, where the Chief Minister was having dinner with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandi and other officials on Friday night and the particular dish was listed on the menu.

Also Read | PM Modi's Lok Sabha Address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails India's Journey Since Constitution Adoption As 'Extraordinary' During Day 2 of Samvidhan Debate.

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur claimed that Sukhu had later changed his words from "jungli" to "desi murga."

"Jungli Murga (Grey Junglefowl) is an endangered species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. Hunting and eating this species is illegal," said BJP spokesperson and state social media in-charge Chetan Bragata in a statement issued on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur pointed out that there are provisions for imprisonment and fines for hunting and eating "Jungli Murga." He accused the CM of not only having the dish featured on the dinner menu but also encouraging his associates to eat it.

BJP MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma, said that while the CID is still probing who leaked the samosa enquiry report, another controversy has emerged regarding the serving of "Jungli Murga." He called on the forest department to take action in this matter.

The incident of three boxes of samosas and cakes being mistakenly served to the CM's security staff during an event on October 21, instead of him, has taken on disproportionate significance following a CID probe that termed the mix-up an "anti-government" act.

In a video byte, Sukhu responded by saying, "The villagers served the chicken for dinner, but I refused as I do not eat it and now Jai Ram Thakur is making an issue out of it."

"I do not eat oily and non-vegetarian food due to health reasons," he later added in a statement, insisting that opposition leaders have no real issue and are merely trying to tarnish the image of the villagers.

Despite being an endangered species, hunting and eating the Grey Junglefowl, which is considered delicious, is reportedly a common practice in rural areas of the state, particularly during the winter months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)