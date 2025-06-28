Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to set up Disaster Management Units at all village panchayats amid intense monsoon activity, leading to flash floods, widespread infrastructural damage, and tragic loss of lives across several districts.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting in Shimla, State Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that a major decision has been taken to establish Disaster Management Units in all 3,645 panchayats across the state.

"These units will be responsible for immediate relief and rescue operations during natural disasters," he said.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 500 monthly hike in the honorarium of multi-task workers employed in the Public Works Department (PWD) and cleared several key decisions related to disaster preparedness, employment, and tourism administration restructuring.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, but four ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister, could not attend due to pre-scheduled commitments.

In a significant administrative move, the cabinet approved the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's (HPTDC) state headquarters to Dharamshala. However, outsourced employees will continue working from Shimla and will not be transferred, the minister clarified.

Among other employment-related decisions, the cabinet approved the filling of 101 posts in the newly formed Dehra police district and gave the go-ahead for the recruitment of 500 'Pashu Mitras' (Animal Friends). These para-veterinary workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month.

On the issue of logs being seen floating in a river in Kullu, the cabinet has sought a report from the Forest Department.

Negi said that the cabinet held detailed discussions on disaster management and preparedness, particularly in the wake of the monsoon season and the state's vulnerability to landslides, floods, and cloudbursts.

Speaking to ANI, Negi confirmed that 17 people have lost their lives so far due to rain-related incidents across the state, with flash floods reported particularly in parts of Kullu and Dharamshala.

"This time, the monsoon arrived very early. The flash floods, especially in Kullu and Dharamshala areas, have caused sudden devastation. Seventeen people have died across districts due to rain-related incidents," said the minister.

Negi said the heavy downpour has severely disrupted road connectivity, electricity lines, and water supply schemes in several parts of the state.

"In the last evening and this morning, around 37 roads were reported blocked, and nearly 47 distribution transformers (DTRs) were damaged, affecting the electricity supply. However, no National Highway is currently closed, and restoration work is actively underway," he said.

He added that in some areas, small bridges have been washed away, further hampering local connectivity. "Initial estimates suggest that the damages caused by heavy rains in just one week have crossed Rs 300 crore," Negi informed. (ANI)

