Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved a series of major initiatives aimed at improving public services, infrastructure, and the state's revenue generation on Saturday.

According to a release, the cabinet decided to regularize the services of contractual employees who had completed two years of continuous service as of March 31, 2025. It also approved the regularization of daily waged workers and contingent paid workers who had completed four years of continuous service as of the same date.

The cabinet approved the takeover of the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects, which were earlier allotted to SJVNL, as well as the 500 MW Dugar and 180 MW Baira Suil hydroelectric projects allotted to NHPC. To facilitate the takeover of the Sunni Luhri Stage-I, Dhaulasidh, and Dugar projects, an independent evaluator was appointed to assess the actual expenditure incurred on these projects. Approval was granted for the appointment of an administrator for the takeover of the Baira Suil project.

It accorded sanction to establish a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) at PHC Swahan (Regional Hospital Bilaspur) along with necessary equipment and another 50-bedded CCB at Civil Hospital Rohru in the Shimla district with required equipment. It also approved the setting up of District Integrated Public Health Laboratories at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, and at District Hospital Hamirpur, attached with Dr. Radha Krishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

It decided to enhance the monthly stipend for Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists from the existing Rs 60,000-65,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Similarly, the stipend for Super Specialists and Senior Residents (Super Specialists) has been increased from Rs 60,000-65,000 to Rs 1,30,000 per month.

It also approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for strengthening the Rogi Kalyan Samiti across the state, under the chairmanship of Health Minister Col (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil. The committee recommended the establishment of high-tech laboratories in all Government Medical Colleges and the provision of free diagnostic services, including all 133 lab tests and X-ray facilities, to orphans, widows and their dependent children, Ekal Nari and destitute women.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gave nod to the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The committee has proposed various measures aimed at enhancing the revenue of the state government.

The Cabinet also approved the immediate re-auctioning of the remaining about 400 retail liquor vendors on an individual basis.

To support the adoption of electric vehicles, it decided to set up 402 new EV charging stations at government premises across the state. These stations will be installed at Rest Houses, Circuit Houses, premises of the Jal Shakti and Public Works Departments, HPSEBL offices, as well as DC, SP, and BBNDA offices.

It decided to implement the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 in the remaining Urban Local Bodies, including seven Municipal Corporations, 17 Municipal Councils, and 23 Nagar Panchayats. The move aims to prevent the defacement of public spaces by regulating the display of advertisements such as notices, pictures, or signs on buildings, walls, trees, and other public areas.

The cabinet also approved making Atal Adarsh Vidyaalay Marhi in the Dharampur Constituency of the Mandi district functional from the upcoming academic session of 2025-26. (ANI)

