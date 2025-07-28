Shimla, July 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to grant a special relief package for disaster affected families across the state.

Since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20, a series of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc, killing 90 people, fully or partially damaging 1,320 houses and causing losses to the tune of Rs 1,523 crore.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet decided to increase the compensation for a completely damaged house from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, besides increasing the compensation of Rs 12,500 for partially damaged house to Rs 1 lakh.

Under the package, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh would be given to a damaged shop or dhaba. The state government will also provide a financial assistance of Rs 50,000, instead of the earlier Rs 10,000, for damaged cowsheds, an official statement said.

It will also offer Rs 50,000 assistance for damage or loss of belongings to tenants, whereas the owner will receive Rs 70,000 for the loss of belongings.

Rs 55,000 per animal will be granted for the loss of large milch animals instead of Rs 37,500, while the compensation for the loss of goat, pig, sheep and lamb has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000 per animal.

In addition to this, the state government will provide Rs 25,000 as compensation for fully damaged polyhouses and Rs 50,000 for de-silting of houses. It will also give Rs 10,000 per bigha for the loss of agricultural and horticultural land. Compensation for loss of crops has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per bigha.

The cabinet expressed grief over the loss of lives in the recent disaster that struck the state, extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed solidarity with all those affected.

It also condemned the misbehaviour towards the revenue minister and the disrespect shown to the national flag by some anti-social elements during his recent visit to Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district.

The BJP workers in Janjheli and Thunag areas of Seraj, which suffered massive damage and losses in the recent calamity, had protested during the minister's visit on Friday and allegedly threw black flags and shoes on his vehicle.

In connection with the incident, more than 50 people were booked for wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and rioting under Sections 126(2), 189(2), 190, 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The cabinet also made an appeal to the general public to contribute generously towards Aapada Rahat Kosh as the money collected would go a long way in helping the affected families. A detailed presentation was given at the meeting on the recent disaster and the response measures undertaken.

The cabinet approved the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, aimed at strengthening forest conservation and development through a community-driven approach. Each participating organisation will be eligible to receive up to Rs 1.20 lakh per hectare for plantation efforts.

The scheme will be implemented across the state with an outlay of Rs 100 crore over five years. Under this initiative, community-based organisations such as Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self-Help Groups and other registered community groups will be actively involved in forest conservation and development activities.

It was decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 2015 to address procedural gaps and practical difficulties encountered during municipal elections.

Rules have been amended or revised to introduce a standard format for the final publication of wards, ensuring uniformity across the state and include a provision that no changes or additions to the electoral roll will be allowed after the election programme is notified.

Rules have also been amended to transfer the authority of notifying the election programme from the deputy commissioner to the State Election Commission, which will now be responsible for issuing the notification at least seven days prior to the filing of nomination papers.

Additionally, the rule has been amended to allow nominated members to take the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India along with elected members.

The cabinet gave its ex-post approval to enhance seats for BSc Medical Laboratory Technique, BSc Radiology and Imaging, and BSc Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technique courses. The number of seats will be increased from 10 to 50 at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, and from 18 to 50 at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

The cabinet decided to allot land in favour of Himachal Pradesh Milkfed for the establishment of a milk processing plant at Mehandali in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district.

It also approved 50 per cent concession in motor vehicle tax for owners scrapping vehicles that fall under Pre-BIS, BS-I, and BS-II emission norms through a registered vehicle scrapping facility.

The approval was also accorded for upgradation of Jawali nagar panchayat in Kangra district to a municipal council and to reclassify the Sunni municipal council in Shimla district as a nagar panchayat, by excluding certain areas from its jurisdiction.

In a first in the state, the cabinet also granted approval for premature release of 15 prisoners according to the recommendations of the State Sentence Review Board with the condition to ensure their post release conduct.

