India News | Himachal Cabinet Decides to Start Solar Project for Youth Startup Scheme Phase 2

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to start Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna, Phase (II) for setting up Solar Power Projects (SPPs) for youth aged between 21 to 45 years.

According to the press release issued by the CM's office on Monday said that the scheme focuses on the installation of SPPs with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the state's renewable energy targets.

"The State Cabinet meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu decided to start 'Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna, Phase (II) for setting up Solar Power Projects (SPPs) for the youth aged between 21 to 45 years besides achieving the 'clean energy' initiatives of the Government," it said.

This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in times to come, it added.

It further said that under the Scheme, the participants will receive 'monthly income' of around Rs 20,000 for 25 years for a 100 kW to be installed in three bighas of land, and Rs 40,000 and rupees one lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 kW and 500 kW, to be set up in five and ten bighas of land respectively.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay just 10 percent of the amount as security deposit whereas 70 per cent bank loan will be facilitated by the Government and the government will also provide 30 per cent equity.

The Cabinet also approved to start 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' from January 8 all over the State, during which interaction with beneficiaries of Government schemes will be held at clusters of villages till February 12. (ANI)

