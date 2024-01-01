Hyderabad, January 1: Six staff members of a hotel were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a group of customers during a brawl over 'poor quality' biryani served on New Year’s eve. The staff allegedly attacked the customers with sticks after they refused to pay for the biryani, claiming it was not properly cooked. An argument led to a scuffle between the two sides. Hyderabad Shocker: Grand Hotel Employees Beat Up Family With Sticks After Argument Over Biryani Quality in Abids, Three Waiters Arrested (Watch Video)

A family from Dhoolpet area was at the hotel to celebrate New Year and they were not satisfied with the quality of biryani served there. The incident occurred at the well-known Grand Hotel in Abids. The police have registered a case after videos of the alleged assault were widely circulated on social media on Monday. Six persons have been arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Murder Over Biryani in Chennai Video: Youth Hacked to Death by Drunk Men During Fight Over Biryani Order, Three Arrested After Horrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces Online

Fighting Over Biryani in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, an audio clip of BJP MLA Raja Singh threatening to set the hotel on fire was also circulated on social media. In a telephonic conversation with a police officer, the controversial MLA used abusive language against those involved and demanded the police to shut the hotel down. The MLA from Goshamahal went on to say that he would set the hotel on fire if action was not taken.

