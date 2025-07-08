Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), his second such meeting since assuming office.

The review focused on intensifying disaster preparedness given the increasingly destructive monsoon patterns and repeated cloudburst incidents in the state.

"This is only our second SDMA meeting since our government came to power. The first was held in 2023. Given how disasters, especially monsoon-related ones, are becoming a major issue not just in Himachal but across the country, it is imperative we take urgent and long-term measures," said Naresh Chauhan, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The CM underlined the immense damage caused in 2023 and the early weeks of the current monsoon. "This year, again, we've witnessed severe destruction due to rains and cloudbursts. Everyone saw the kind of devastation caused in Mandi's Seraj region," he said. He added that agricultural land has been swept away in several areas.

As per data shared in the meeting, 23 flash flood events and 19 cloudburst incidents have been recorded in the state since June 20 this year. Thirteen relief camps have been established, currently sheltering 730 people. The state has so far suffered an estimated loss of Rs 700 crore, as per a preliminary assessment, according to a release.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, told ANI that Himachal Pradesh has suffered a lot due to the monsoon rains in the recent past.

"This was the ninth meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and the second one chaired by the current Chief Minister. Whether we look at 2023, 2024, or this year, Himachal has suffered major losses due to cloudbursts and monsoon rains, especially in Mandi, Thunag, Karsog, Dharampur and other regions," said Chauhan.

"So far, 23 flash floods and 19 cloudbursts have been recorded in 2025. Relief camps have been set up at 13 different locations. Field officers are currently busy with relief operations, and the preliminary damage estimate stands at Rs 700 crore," he added.

He said that the Chief Minister had made key announcements during the meeting. He said a plan was discussed to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with a proposed investment of Rs 819 crore, Training will be imparted to 70,000 citizens about 1 per cent of the state's population through the Civil Defence and Home Guard framework, with each participant undergoing 15 days of training. A major SDRF infrastructure centre is coming up in Palampur, Kangra district and Training modules are also being developed under SIDM, and a resource bank will be maintained in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh University.

On improving disaster resilience, Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the need for "scientific road construction practices, especially on four-lane and national highway projects." He added that proper slope cutting and soil testing must be mandatory to prevent landslides and construction-related disasters.

"We have also issued instructions that muck disposal should be done in scientifically identified and developed sites. If needed, the government can even pay private landowners for proper dumping sites," he said, directing the PWD to act on this front.

The CM also called for strict implementation of regulations that prohibit construction within 50 meters of rivers and streams. "From 2023 till now, 25,000 houses have been damaged. This is a matter of deep concern. We must now ensure all construction includes soil testing and that the quality of structures is monitored," he said.

He emphasized involving the public in disaster preparedness.

"We will connect the SDRF with the general public. The police and Home Guards will be trained as well so that in future, we are fully prepared to respond to disasters," Chauhan added.

Referring to the devastating July 1 cloudbursts in Seraj, Mandi, Chauhan said that efforts are on to restore.

"Eight to ten cloudbursts occurred in a single day. Our entire administration responded with full force Deputy Chief Minister, the PWD Minister, and I personally visited the affected areas. Hundreds of machines are working to clear roads and restore water schemes. Army, NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground," he said.

Naresh Chauhan also reacted to the criticism that local MP Kangana Ranaut reached late to the disaster-hit area.

"This is not the first time. I urge her not to indulge in politics. As a Member of Parliament, she receives Rs 5 crore annually. She should use that to help people. She's part of the ruling party at the Centre if she can help bring a special package, we'll welcome it. This is not a time to make celebrity appearances; one must prove their commitment on the ground," he added.

He also criticised the opposition and Kangana Ranaut.

"Even BJP leaders like Jairam Thakur were looking for her. If she's here, she should sincerely be among the people," he said.

Regarding allegations of illegal logging in forests and the role of deforestation in worsening flash floods, Chauhan said, "The CM has already sought a detailed report. We are examining whether there are lapses or syndicates operating within forests. Are cloudbursts in forests causing downstream destruction? We'll get full clarity."

He added further that the CM is expected to visit the flood-affected areas in Mandi and Seraj on Monday, weather permitting.

"He will personally assess the damage and interact with district officials to decide what kind of relief and rehabilitation package is needed," Chauhan said.

Chauhan confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the CM of central support. "We are waiting for the Centre's help, but in the meantime, the state will ensure that there is no shortage of relief for the people," he said. (ANI)

