Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting to review the tourism projects in the state here on Thursday, directed officials to prepare an online portal for the registration of home stay units within ten days, and also directed them to issue tenders for hiring competent software firms for the preparation of user-friendly online portals across all departments.

The Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that payments in all the HPTDC hotels, GAD guest houses and rest houses of various departments, including food bills payments, are made online.

He issued directions for empanelling professional architects both for the preparation of project designs for ADB and Tourism Development Board Projects, and the same should be advertised within ten days as well.

"I want to ensure that there should be no administrative limitations as far as promotion of the tourism industry is concerned, and the procedures should be made more simplified for ease of doing business," stated the Chief Minister.

CM Sukhu also suggested making a few changes in the proposed rules of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council (TIPC), which were discussed at length. It was also discussed in the meeting that the hotels under construction will also be considered in the TIPC.

The Chief Minister desired to expedite the process of operation and maintenance of loss-making HPTDC units to facilitate tourists.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Director Tourism Vivek Bhatia, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and other senior officers were present in the meeting, amongst others.

Meanwhile, fresh, clean mountain air has once again made Himachal Pradesh a magnet for tourists after Diwali. With a significantly "good" quality on the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded across the state, especially in the capital, Shimla, visitors from across India are flocking to the hills to breathe in what they describe as "pure Himalayan air."

Tourist arrivals have surged after the monsoon and the devastating rains earlier this year, giving a much-needed boost to the state's tourism industry. The pleasant post-Diwali weather, combined with low pollution levels, has enhanced the hill state's charm. (ANI)

