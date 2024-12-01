Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting on Sunday at his official residence, Oak Over, to discuss the issue of land transfer related to Radha Soami Satsang Beas Charitable Hospital in Bhota and directed the immediate preparation of a draft for an amendment bill addressing the issue.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government was making every possible effort to provide relief to Radha Soami Satsang Beas and ensure that the hospital remains operational. He said that the state government intends to keep the hospital functional so that nearby residents continue to receive quality healthcare services," as per an official release.

Sukhu further mentioned that the state government plans to introduce an amendment bill to the Land Ceiling Act on the very first day of the Winter Session of the Vidhansabha, scheduled to begin on December 18 in Dharamshala. The Chief Minister also directed to prepare a draft of the amendment bill immediately, which will be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

"He further stated that while the government initially considered bringing an ordinance to provide relief to the organization, the assembly session's proximity makes the introduction of an amendment bill more feasible," the release read.

Chief Minister Sukhu noted that the issue pertaining to the Bhota Hospital's land has been unresolved for nearly a decade. Even during the BJP's tenure, the matter was discussed in 2019, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas also sought relief from the then BJP government.

"MLAs Suresh Kumar and Kamlesh Thakur, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Advocate General Anoop Ratan and Law Secretary Sharad Kumar Lagwal were present in the meeting," the release read.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhu also held a detailed discussion with senior Congress leaders on the developmental projects of the Kangra district.

"He said that the state government is prioritising the progress of the Kangra and has launched several schemes over the past two years to ensure its holistic development," the release read.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also highlighted that Kangra has been accorded the status of the "Tourism Capital" of Himachal Pradesh, with various initiatives underway to promote both adventure and religious tourism in the region. (ANI)

