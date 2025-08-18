Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18(ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday mourned the martyrdom of Special Commando Vikas Bhandari, hailing from the Sakri village panchayat in the Baijnath sub-division of Kangra district, according to a press statement.

Commando Vikas Bhandari, who was stationed in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, attained martyrdom while serving the nation.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the country and the state were proud of their brave sons who had been making supreme sacrifices for the security and integrity of the nation. Special Commando Vikas Bhandari laid down his life while fulfilling his duty to the country and the nation would remain indebted for his sacrifice.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was proud of its brave son Shaheed Vikas Bhandari, who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the motherland. He said that his sacrifice would always be remembered.

They have prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the situation arising from incessant rainfall in Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

The CM personally spoke to the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts, sought detailed reports on the extent of damage, and directed them to send comprehensive reports to the state government.

Furthermore, he also instructed the district administrations to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and to ensure swift and effective relief measures.

He also directed that the restoration of blocked roads be expedited and that relief operations be intensified. Appealing to the public to stay away from rivers and streams, the Chief Minister urged people to strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administrations from time to time.

Emphasising the safety of the citizens, the CM said that the safety of every citizen was the top priority of the State Government and assured that the government stood firmly with the people in this difficult time. (ANI)

