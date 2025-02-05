Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday held discussions regarding the development priorities of MLAs from Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur districts during the second and final session of the second day of MLA priority meetings.

He said that MLAs play a pivotal role in the implementation of government schemes and invited their suggestions for the progress of the state. He said that the present state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by 31st March 2026 and had made significant strides in this direction.

Also Read | USA: First Guantanamo Migrant Deportation Flights ‘underway’.

He noted that the 32 MW Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district was inaugurated on 15th April 2024. Additionally, a 5 MW solar power project commenced operations in Bhanjal, Una district, on 30th November 2024, while the construction of the 10 MW Aghlaur Solar Power Project is nearing completion.

The government is also actively harnessing hydropower, with Himachal Pradesh set to establish the country's first Green Hydrogen plant in Nalagarh. He said that these projects would contribute to the prosperity of the state.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi's PA Caught With INR 5 Lakh in Girikhand Nagar, Claims BJP (Watch Video).

The government was also prioritizing tourism development, with beautification works underway at four major temples Jwalamukhi, Naina Devi, Chintpurni and Baba Balaknathin the first phase, followed by similar initiatives for other temples.

Additionally, efforts were being made to promote e-vehicles, with the tender process for the procurement of 327 electric vehicles nearing completion. He also stressed setting up charging stations across the state and directed authorities to expedite the launch of water sports activities at Gobind Sagar Lake in Kutlehad of Una district.

During the meeting, MLA Chintpurni Sudarshan Bablu advocated for the beautification of Chintpurni temple while highlighting its potential to enhance both conveniences for devotees and state revenue. He also proposed a plan to supply water to the Una district from Pong Dam and to construct check dams for water supply in the region.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs 17 crore for the road named after martyr Amol Kalia and Rs. 1.15 crore each for the construction of seven Panchayat offices. He also urged for an increase in bed capacity at Amb Hospital from 50 to 100.

MLA from Gagret Assembly constituency Rakesh Kalia lauded the Chief Minister for his initiatives to strengthen MLAs and said that the present state government has increased the MLA fund from Rs. 7 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

He criticized BJP MLA for boycotting the meeting, whereas the Chief Minister had demonstrated exemplary leadership during the 2023 disaster and has earned global recognition. He requested funding for the completion of school, college and Gagret hospital buildings and urged the channelization of Swan river tributaries. Apart from this he also called for the operationalization of a Gaushala to address the issue of stray cattle.

MLA of Kutlahar Vivek Sharma expressed gratitude for allocating Rs 37 crore for Bhiyanbhi road, Rs. 10.40 crore for Chapalah road and the 10 MW solar power project in Aghlaur. He appealed for the development of drinking water and irrigation projects using resources from Gobind Sagar Lake. He also sought funds for the construction of Dumkhar Bridge, widening of the Thanakalan-Bhakra road, enhancement of healthcare facilities and promotion of tourism in the constituency.

MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for implementing recent announcements for his constituency and called for the commencement of construction on the Police Chowki building in Ladraur and the Sub-Tehsil building in Jahu.

He also sought acceleration of the construction of the new Bhoranj Hospital building and the Jal Shakti Vibhag rest house in Jahu. He also expressed concern over the impact of a nearby crusher on water schemes and requested the construction of a dam on Seer Khad to secure the water supply.

MLA Sujanpur Captain Ranjit Singh Rana acknowledged the ongoing developmental works in his constituency and expressed gratitude for the expedited strengthening of Sandhol and Patlandar Roads, as well as the construction of the Town Hall.

He appealed for further improvements in healthcare facilities and urged investment in sports infrastructure, along with the channelization and irrigation of local water bodies. He requested permission to allocate MLA funds for the provision of fodder in cow shelters.

MLA of Nahan Assembly Constituency Ajay Solanki urged to shift Nahan Medical College to another place. He also requested to improve the health services in the area besides providing adequate funds for the construction of Nahan Bypass and parking facilities in Nahan City.

He urged to provide land for the disaster-affected families for the construction of houses and demanded funds for the completion of under construction road in the Kala-Amb industrial area.

MLA Renuka Ji and Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar demanded the reconstitution of all the offices of his assembly constituency. He urged to make a plan for de-silting of Renuka Lake. He said that with the construction of Renuka Ji Dam 7 Km road would be submerged in the dam, adding that in such conditions a tunnel needed to be constructed to felicitate the people of the area.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, administrative secretaries, concerned Deputy Commissioners and HoDs of various departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)