New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Chief Minister sought the release of compensation for the losses incurred by the state during monsoon season in 2023, an official release said.

He said that the state had claimed financial assistance under post-disaster needs assessment but the relief is still awaited from the Central Government.

He apprised that the state had suffered heavy losses due to rains severely affecting drinking water, irrigation schemes, infrastructure, roads and bridges and relief and rehabilitation measures. However, the state has so far managed from its own resources.

He also discussed about various other issues pertaining the state. Union Home Minister assured of all possible assistance, the release said.

Sukhu had called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on March 20.

He requested the Finance Minister to review the limit imposed by the Department of Expenditure on Himachal Pradesh for availing external assistance and urged to restore the position as it has adversely affected the financial position of the state and many projects are stalled.

He further requested to consider funding of a reconstruction and rehabilitation proposal from Himachal for multilateral funding from the World Bank under a new window, which is over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry.

Chief Minister raised the issue of reducing Revenue Deficit Grants. He said that state government has taken many steps for additional resource mobilization. However these are insufficient to meet the budgetary obligations for financial year 2025-26. He requested to allow the state an additional borrowing of 2 percent of the GSDP for 2025-26.

Chief Minister also raised the issue of requirement of additional resources for creating infrastructure due to high cost construction on account of tough topographical and weather conditions.

Sitharaman assured of sympathetic consideration of the demands as placed by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

