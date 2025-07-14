New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday and apprised her of the financial situation of the state. He called for increasing the state's borrowing limit.

He informed about the massive losses incurred due to recent heavy rains and flash-floods in the state and urged the Centre to provide assistance to the state, an official release said.

He also held detailed discussions about issues concerning the Ministry. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ram Subhag Singh, accompanied the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the state continues to face loss of life and property in the monsoon season, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming a total of 98 fatalities between June 20 and July 13, 2025, across the state.

Of these, 57 deaths have been caused by rain-related disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 41 people have lost their lives in road accidents, as per the latest situation report issued at 10 am on Monday.

In addition to the human toll, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported widespread damage to essential public utilities, 208 roads remain blocked, including one national highway (NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu). And 139 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) have been disrupted and 745 water supply schemes are currently affected due to heavy rains and related damage. (ANI)

