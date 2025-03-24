Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while interacting with the media here Monday said that he discussed various important issues of the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to New Delhi and requested to expedite the release of Rs.9, 042 crores under Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for years 2023-24 for which HM ensured prompt action, said a press statement on Monday.

The Chief Minister further said that discussions were also held on the drug menace in the State. The Union Minister was apprised that drug-related cases had declined by 30 per cent in the past two years and a new legislation was being introduced by the present state government in the Vidhan Sabha to tackle this menace more effectively.

Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said that the State Congress in-charge Rajni Patil was in constant touch with the party leaders in Himachal Pradesh and the office bearers of the state party organisation would be announced soon after due consultation and approval from the high command.

He said that he would be speaking to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation regarding the recent technical snag in Shimla Airport.

Sukhu had also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on March 20 during his Delhi visit. He requested the Finance Minister to review the limit imposed by the Department of Expenditure on Himachal Pradesh for availing external assistance and urged to restore the position as it has adversely affected the financial position of the state and many projects are stalled.

He further requested to consider funding of a reconstruction and rehabilitation proposal from Himachal for multilateral funding from the World Bank under a new window, which is over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry.

CM raised the issue of reducing Revenue Deficit Grants. He said that state government has taken many steps for additional resource mobilization. However these are insufficient to meet the budgetary obligations for financial year 2025-26. He requested to allow the state an additional borrowing of 2 percent of the GSDP for 2025-26. (ANI)

