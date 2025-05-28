Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rolled out the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojana for 2238 eligible women of Banjar development block at Dehuri in Kullu district.

Under the scheme, a total of Rs. 1 crore and 71 thousand (Rs. 4,500 per beneficiary), pertaining to a period from April to June this year, were transferred to the savings accounts of the beneficiaries.

"Our government is determined to benefit all the sections deprived of the benefits of the state's wealth," said CM Sukhu. He added that the state government has also decided to bring domestic working women under the scheme, so that they could also benefit from the financial assistance. He said that the daughters of widows would also be eligible to benefits under the scheme.

He said, "The BJP leaders keep asking when women will get Rs 1,500? I want to say that we have closed all the doors of corruption and saved public money from being looted. From this saving, we are providing Rs. 1,500 per month to women in a phased manner."

The CM further added that in the first phase, pension is being given to 2,238 women in Banjar area and in the coming days all the eligible women will receive the beneficiary amount.

The Chief Minister distributed Rs. 5.87 lakh to 37 beneficiaries of Banjar development block under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Shagun Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and track suit under Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana being run by the government. He urged the people to enrol themselves to derive benefit from various public welfare schemes being run by the government.

Earlier in the week, Sukhu interacted with faculty members of IGMC Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana and discussed in detail the challenges of the future in the health sector.

He said that priority will be given to the nurses who worked during the Corona epidemic in the recruitment of nurses, according to an official release.

"The state government is trying to fill various vacant posts in the health department along-with the use of modern technology. The posts of doctors are being filled up on priority and priority will be given to the nurses who worked during the Corona epidemic in the recruitment of nurses. He said that along with para-medical staff, technicians are also being recruited," he said. (ANI)

