Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced Rs 1 crore prize money to international cricketer Renuka Thakur, who hails from the Rohru area of Shimla district and was part of the World Champion Indian Women's cricket team.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Renuka Thakur over the phone and congratulated the entire Indian squad for creating history by winning its maiden World Cup.

He said that he himself watched the semi-final and final cricket matches of the Indian team, which performed outstandingly in this event.

The State was proud of the feat of Renuka Thakur, who has brought laurels to the State globally, stated the Chief Minister. He expressed hope that girls would take inspiration from her excellent performance and dedication to achieve their goals.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team won the Women's World Cup-2025 held at Mumbai last evening by beating the South African team.

Earlier celebrations erupted in the small village of Parsa in Bashar, district Shimla, hometown of Indian pace bowler Renuka Thakur.

From early morning, the Thakur household has been filled with excitement, dance, and festivity. Family members, neighbours, and villagers gathered to celebrate their daughter's contribution to India's historic victory. Sweets were distributed, devotional songs were sung, and villagers prepared to welcome Renuka back home with full honours.

Speaking to ANI, Renuka's mother Sunita Thakur said with visible emotion, "This is a moment of great happiness for us. We congratulate everyone in the country -- this victory belongs to the whole of India. For us, it is a proud moment that our daughter has reached this level. It is after so many years that our daughters have brought home the World Cup. What they have achieved -- the struggle they have gone through -- no one can imagine. We send them our heartfelt congratulations and blessings."

Recalling Renuka's early years, Sunita Thakur said her daughter's cricketing journey began humbly: "When she was just four or five years old, she used to play in a small field near our home with her cousins and neighborhood boys. They made balls out of cloth and used wooden sticks as bats. One day, my brother-in-law, who we fondly call Tauji, noticed her talent while parking the car near the ground. He said, 'This girl has something special.' From there, her journey started."

She added, "Renuka's performance improved day by day, and soon she was selected for training at the Cricket Academy in Dharamshala. Her struggle has been immense, but her hard work and dedication brought her here. We only supported her dream with whatever little we had -- sometimes by borrowing small amounts to pay for travel or cricket kits. It was her determination and God's blessings that made this possible."

Sunita further shared that before the final match, she had spoken to Renuka and blessed her: "I told her, 'You are not playing for yourself, you are playing for India, for Himachal Pradesh, and for all the parents who dream through their daughters. Play well, play with heart," she said.

As the country celebrated, the Thakur family home turned into a centre of jubilation. "Since yesterday morning, the celebrations haven't stopped. Our entire village elders, youth, children everyone has gathered. There is music, dancing, and prayers. We have thanked our local deities for their blessings," Sunita said. (ANI)

