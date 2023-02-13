Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday congratulated 'Harmony of The Pines', the Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra Band, for being selected for performing at the prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) awards ceremony to be held at Mumbai on February 20.

This is a matter of pride for the State that the Police Orchestra has made its appearance at the National and International levels in a short span of time, an official statement said.

A team of Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra Band consisting of IGP Administration DK Yadav, AIG headquarters Kartikeyan Gokulchandran and Head Inspector of Band Vijay Kumar called on Chief Minister here today and apprised the Chief Minister about this achievement.

Chief Minister wished all success to Harmony of The Pines,' Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra Band for their future endeavours. (ANI)

