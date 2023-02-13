Aizawl, February 13: who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday presented the state annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 14,209.95 crore in the state Assembly. He also presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 fiscal, in respect of Voted Expenditure amounting to Rs 3,141.36 crore.

Zoramthanga said, "As we waded through the most turbulent two years of the Covid pandemic, our Mizo moral ethics and cohesion has been our backbone in combating the pandemic. The immediate future still lurks with uncertainties for which we will need to embrace positive changes with an open mind." He said that India on December 1, 2022, formally assumed the Presidency of the G20 grouping for the period of one year, Mizoram is chosen as one of the States to host a G20 meeting in March 2023 for which the State Government has initiated preparation in full swing. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Meets PM Modi.

The event will be an excellent platform to showcase our cultural and traditional heritage. For the promotion of sustainable and inclusive growth, an amount of Rs 350.00 crore was exclusively allocated for Family Oriented SEDP in 2022-23. An arrangement has been made to distribute Rs 50,000 each to 60,000 families under this scheme.

"Further, I commit to allocate an amount of Rs 300 crore under Family Oriented SEDP for the year 2023-24. The Centre has allocated a sum of Rs 497.50 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in 2022-23 which is segregated into four parts. In 2020-21, the total allocation was Rs 200.00 crore while in 2021-22, an amount of Rs 300.00 crore was allocated under the Scheme. As we know SASCI is extended by the Centre in the form of 50-year interest-free loan for capital investment to cushion the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund is earmarked for development projects across the State," Zoramthanga said. Milari Chhangte, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's Daughter Slaps Doctor in Aizawl for Refusing To See Her Without Appointment, Father Issues Apology After Video Goes Viral.

He further said that Global warming has become an undisputed fact as we face changing weather patterns, more health risks, natural calamities etc. Evidently, as human interference has the most detrimental impact on the environment, the Government is making every effort in sensitizing the public. As the government is taking measures on elimination of single-use plastics and is working on adequate production for their alternatives, the success and effectiveness depend on the participation of the public.

"We will also continue to focus on Sewage and Solid Waste Management for which an amount of Rs 50.45 crore is kept aside in this budget. We have estimated Rs 2670.42 crore from various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. These schemes include Central Assistance of Rs 2412.40 crore, Police Modernization Schemes with Rs 8.69 crore, RKVY amounting to Rs 10.00 crore, BADP for Rs 14.00 crore, Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program (AIBP) for Rs 65.00 crore, NSAP for Rs 10.85 crore and other schemes like election reimbursements, Sainik reimbursements, and National Service Schemes for Rs 53.02 crore. And the amount estimated to be availed under EAP is Rs 96.44 crore," the Mizoram Chief Minister said.

He further said that the Gross total expenditure that comprises Revenue and Capital Expenditure is Rs 14,341.95 crore. The net estimated expenditure for 2023-24 corresponds to the total estimated receipts comes to RS 14,209.95 crore, that arrives after the deduction of expected realizations of Rs 132 crore from the sale proceeds of foodstuff etc.

"As the Covid situation has been improved, Mizoram State Lottery has been conducted smoothly to start earning. As mandated in the Mizoram Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2019 and in fulfilment of one of its purposes towards the service of the public, I propose to set aside a sum of Rs 10.00 crore exclusively for Mizoram Health Care Scheme. Now, the total amount allocated under Mizoram Health Care Scheme for 2023-24 is Rs 60.00 crore. It is essential to reserve an extensive amount of funds for the smooth conduct of the General Assembly election to be held on November 2023," he said.

Hence, Rs 200.00 crore has been set aside for this purpose, which will be allocated in due course on the basis of requirements, he added. "I also propose to set aside a sum of Rs 5.00 crore for the Rehabilitation of MNF Returnees. An amount of Rs 60.00 crore will be set aside for MLA Local Area Development Fund which is the same as the current year's allotment. As required by the Central Government, a separate State matching share of Rs 38.27 crore has been earmarked for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the year 2023-24," the Chief Minister said.

In addition to this, a "Top-up" SMS of Rs 52.98 crore is set aside in order to pay off the increase in salaries for SSA employees as decided by the recent meeting of the Council of Ministers. With this, the total allocation for employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will add up to Rs 91.25 crore. There are certain Staff who were continually engaged in ICDS under Women & Child Development even after the termination of GoI Schemes. A "Top-up" SMS of Rs 8.03 crore out of the State fund has been allotted for such employees in order to continue the connected works. A separate SMS for PMGSY for Rs 33.33 crore has been set aside as required by the Govt. of India, he further added.

