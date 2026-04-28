India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Dedicates Development Projects Worth Rs. 51.10 Crore to Kasumpti Assembly Constituency

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his one-day visit to the Kasumpti Assembly Constituency in the district Shimla, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 development projects worth approximately Rs. 51.10 crore at Dharech and Cheog.

During the visit, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of the Fagu to Dharech road to be constructed for Rs. 15.23 crore, the Dharech to Chatog via Manda road costing Rs. 7.85 crore and the Darn to Jubbar road with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.81 crore.

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He also laid the foundation stone of the construction of the Kheti Jubbar to Khadrarav road to be constructed with an outlay of Rs.1.50 crore and the Fagu to Saryu road costing Rs. 2 crore.

Further, foundation stones were laid for the Bangapani to Chadail road costing Rs. 2.70 crore, the Cheog to Jathai road to be built at Rs. 3 crore and the Dhaleu to Janu Nala road costing Rs. 2.50 crore.

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Other projects include the Nhog to Kaneshi road with a cost of Rs. 2.60 crore, the Dhaleu to Dhar road costing Rs.1 crore and the Kyanala to Sarog road with an outlay of Rs. 2 crore.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Cheog Bazaar to Mehna village road worth Rs. 90 lakh and the Talai-Dehna to Karyal village road to be constructed by spending Rs. 1 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Community Centre and Panchayat Ghar to be constructed by spending Rs. 1.14 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Cheog Bypass Road, constructed for Rs. 2.85 crore. (ANI)

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