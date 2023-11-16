Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Energy Department and directed officials to formulate guidelines for the solar energy scheme at the earliest.

He said that the present state government has announced to provide a 40 per cent subsidy to the youth of the state on the installation of solar projects capacity ranging from 100 KW to 1 MW and the department should implement this scheme at the earliest and prepare the complete outline of the scheme.

CM Sukhu said, "This proactive approach of the present state government towards renewable energy will not only boost environment protection efforts but also create growth and employment opportunities, making Himachal Pradesh a leader in the adoption of clean energy in the country."

He said that this scheme would provide self-employment opportunities to Himachali youth and it would go a long way to strengthen the efforts of the government to make Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

The state government will purchase electricity for 25 years from the units established under this scheme, which will provide a stable source of income to the youth.

He said that the state government was also providing a 40 per cent subsidy to encourage the youth to set up solar energy units.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was promoting the exploitation of solar energy and a target has been set to produce 500 MW of solar energy in the year 2023-24.

He further said, "Our government was working with commitment for environmental conservation and various steps were being taken in this regard. The present state government has presented its maiden budget as the Green Budget. Production of solar energy is an important step in making Himachal a green energy state and meeting its energy needs."

The state government is also promoting the operation of e-vehicles and the demand for electricity will increase in the state in coming times, he said. A meeting of the Energy Department has been called again on November 21.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, Managing Director HPSEBL Harikesh Meena, CEO Himurja Shubh Karan Singh and other officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

